Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Envista posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million.

Several analysts recently commented on NVST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. 1,069,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Envista by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 3,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

