Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.93. 3,510,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,254. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

