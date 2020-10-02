Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.93. 3,510,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,254. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
