ETHEREUM CLASSI/SHS (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

ETHEREUM CLASSI/SHS (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 227,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ETHEREUM CLASSI/SHS stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $5.00. 202,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. ETHEREUM CLASSI/SHS has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $23.77.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for ETHEREUM CLASSI/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETHEREUM CLASSI/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.