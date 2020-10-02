Ethereum Gold Price Hits $0.0111 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $223,259.54 and $3,470.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

