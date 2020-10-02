Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.63. 3,776,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.48. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $136,362.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,941.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,294 shares of company stock valued at $25,533,072 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 70.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

