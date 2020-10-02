Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Issues Earnings Results

Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
LON:EUA traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 21.25 ($0.28). 37,638,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,816,840. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $586.22 million and a PE ratio of -72.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.01. Eurasia Mining has a one year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 29 ($0.38).
About Eurasia Mining
Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.