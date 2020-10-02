Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Issues Earnings Results

Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:EUA traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 21.25 ($0.28). 37,638,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,816,840. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $586.22 million and a PE ratio of -72.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.01. Eurasia Mining has a one year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 29 ($0.38).

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects include the West Kytlim project located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located in the Kola Peninsula of Russia.

