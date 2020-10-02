Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

EURN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 933,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.61. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.91 million. Euronav had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 25.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

