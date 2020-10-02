Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Shares of EXCOF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

EXCOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exco Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit