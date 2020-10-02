Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Shares of EXCOF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

EXCOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exco Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

