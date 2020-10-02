Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,500 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 766,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EXPO stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 204,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,645. Exponent has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $84.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. Research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $199,211.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $181,548.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,868 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,638,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $979,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 20.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.