FansTime Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $481,098.32 and $178,925.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Gate.io, Bit-Z and CoinMex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00258145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00086968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01524670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00171606 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, FCoin, Gate.io, CoinEgg, CoinMex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.