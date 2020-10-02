FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Up 16.1% in September

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,776 shares of company stock worth $1,696,090. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FibroGen by 32,442.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $163,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. 999,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.63.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

