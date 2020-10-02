Financial Analysis: China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) and VSE (OTCMKTS:VSEC)

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) and China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VSE and China CGame’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSE $752.63 million 0.45 $37.02 million $3.35 9.08 China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VSE has higher revenue and earnings than China CGame.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VSE and China CGame, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE 0 0 2 0 3.00 China CGame 0 0 0 0 N/A

VSE currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.63%. Given VSE’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VSE is more favorable than China CGame.

Volatility and Risk

VSE has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CGame has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VSE and China CGame’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE 0.17% 10.35% 4.52% China CGame N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of VSE shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of VSE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of China CGame shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VSE beats China CGame on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management. It sells vehicle parts and mission critical supply chain services to support the United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle fleet and commercial truck fleets; and fleet management and sustainment solutions, and managed inventory services to the Department of Defense (DoD). The Aviation Group segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and parts supply and distribution for commercial and general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. It serves commercial airlines, regional airlines, cargo transporters, MRO integrators and providers, aviation manufacturers, corporate and private aircraft owners, and agricultural clients. The Federal Services Group segment offers foreign military sales services and refurbishment services to extend and enhance the life of existing vehicles and equipment; fleet-wide ship and aircraft support; aircraft sustainment and maintenance; and other technical, management, engineering, logistics, maintenance, configuration management, prototyping, technology, and field support services to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, U.S. Army and Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force, and other customers. This segment also provides energy consulting services, and IT solutions and services for various DoD and federal civilian agencies. VSE Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About China CGame

China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China's iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

