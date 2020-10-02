Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Update

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,735,900 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 7,620,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 288.3 days.

Shares of FNNNF stock remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. Finnair Oyj has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Separately, HSBC raised Finnair Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Finnair Oyj provides passenger and cargo airline services to various destinations between Asia and Europe. It also offers tours packages under its Aurinkomatkat and Finnair Holidays brands. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 32 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy, and 27 under lease.

