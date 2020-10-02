FintruX Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $457,323.03 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $457,323.03 and $250.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00044067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.44 or 0.05226287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009478 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00058260 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00033395 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.