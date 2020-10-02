First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,716,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 2,226,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,038,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:FFMGF remained flat at $$0.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. First Mining Gold has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects in North America. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. Its portfolio consists of 25 projects covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in Eastern Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp.

