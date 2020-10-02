First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,716,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 2,226,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,038,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS:FFMGF remained flat at $$0.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. First Mining Gold has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.