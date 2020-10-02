First National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in September

First National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $$25.95 during midday trading on Friday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

