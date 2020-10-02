First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 374.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

