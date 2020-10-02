FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

FSV traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $132.45. 1,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,738. FirstService has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $134.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.68. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 4,141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,052,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,057,000 after buying an additional 6,886,148 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FirstService by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,459,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,136,000 after acquiring an additional 485,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FirstService by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,375,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,359,000 after acquiring an additional 192,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FirstService by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,149,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93,083 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 349,957 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.