Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. 11,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $77.12.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 132,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $1,871,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,157,135 shares of company stock worth $415,580,084. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

