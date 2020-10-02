Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Short Interest Down 22.5% in September

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. 687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,189. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,612.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 745,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.