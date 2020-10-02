Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 252,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.5 days.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.41.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

