Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

FBM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 254,931 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 220,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 173,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $486.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

