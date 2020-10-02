Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Up 20.1% in September

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,990,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 31,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.94. 23,735,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,959,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $17.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

