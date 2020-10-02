Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
OTCMKTS GFASY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 8,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,624. Gafisa has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Gafisa Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.