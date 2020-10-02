Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS GFASY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 8,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,624. Gafisa has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Gafisa alerts:

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.