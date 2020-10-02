Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Up 19.3% in September

Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,165,800 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 977,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,465,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 91,481,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,788,813. Galaxy Next Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. It operates in two segments, Technology and Entertainment. The company offers G2SLIM and G2SLIM(a) series of interactive LED touch screen panels; G2Spoke audio system, a classroom audio amplification system; G2Accessories, which include integrated PCs, mobile stands, height adjustable wall mounts, and other cable and installation products.

