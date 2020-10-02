GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading Down 13.4%

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) fell 13.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. 627,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 860,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of GEE Group from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,627 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.53% of GEE Group worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

