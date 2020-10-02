GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading Down 13.4%

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) fell 13.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. 627,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 860,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of GEE Group from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter.
About GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
