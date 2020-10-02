GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GLTC stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 12,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,678. GelTech Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About GelTech Solutions

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

