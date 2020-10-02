Gexan Trading 38.2% Higher This Week (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a total market cap of $6,169.53 and approximately $36.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00046377 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,558.93 or 1.00037655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00625371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.01141729 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00108429 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004893 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

