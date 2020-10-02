Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in September

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,732,800 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 1,412,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.2 days.
Glencore stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 44,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,744. Glencore has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.
Glencore Company Profile
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.