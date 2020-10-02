Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in September

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,732,800 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 1,412,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.2 days.

Glencore stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 44,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,744. Glencore has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

