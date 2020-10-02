GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Update

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 932,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 136.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GMS by 132.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Raymond James upped their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. 324,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,393. GMS has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

