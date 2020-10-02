GoHelpFund Market Cap Hits $12,694.43 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 2% against the dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $12,694.43 and approximately $25,750.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00256356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.01521345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00170590 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

