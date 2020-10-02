GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,764,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 2,353,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,565,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLDLF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.54. 571,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,100. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Canada, Peru, and other regions of the Americas. The company controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects. The company also owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

