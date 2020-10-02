Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Goodman Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF remained flat at $$12.77 during trading hours on Friday. Goodman Group has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

