Great Bear Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Short Interest Update

Great Bear Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 430,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTBAF shares. CIBC assumed coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Great Bear Resources from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

Shares of Great Bear Resources stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 15,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39. Great Bear Resources has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.