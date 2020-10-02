Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOKF remained flat at $$1.12 during midday trading on Friday. 98 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.03.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc operates outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. The company's Greenbrook centers offer transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

