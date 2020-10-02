Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Shares Down 10.7%

Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) shares were down 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 528,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,351,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

About Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.