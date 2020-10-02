Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GRTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 560,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $100.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Gritstone Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit