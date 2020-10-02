Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Update

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GRTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 560,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $100.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Gritstone Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

