Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,283,700 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 6,365,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 375.4 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOF remained flat at $$3.38 during trading on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.