GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Short Interest Up 21.7% in September

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,530,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 24,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,161 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,071,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,474,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in GSX Techedu by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,419,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,480,000 after buying an additional 522,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,036,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.10. 1,807,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. GSX Techedu has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $141.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 466.00 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GSX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.65.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

