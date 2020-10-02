GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

GMVHF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lowered shares of GVC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

GMVHF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. GVC has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

