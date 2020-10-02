GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.24). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,804 shares of company stock worth $463,722. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $1,670,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 142.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 583.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 439,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.36. 15,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $141.98.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

