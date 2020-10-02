GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post sales of $127.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.69 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported sales of $90.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year sales of $510.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.80 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $729.26 million, with estimates ranging from $664.50 million to $801.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

GWPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. 15,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,012. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $141.98.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $463,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

