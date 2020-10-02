HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of HVRRY traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.98. 8,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

