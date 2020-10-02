Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Short Interest Update

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,546.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 11,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,173 shares of company stock worth $108,512 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 19.44 and a current ratio of 19.44. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 46.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 million. Analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCAP. ValuEngine upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

