HashCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $315,097.89 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $315,097.89 and $3,986.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.55 or 0.05234941 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00058106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033420 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

