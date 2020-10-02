HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.20.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HD Supply will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HD Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 172.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in HD Supply by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDS. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

