Head-To-Head Analysis: Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) and Its Rivals

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) is one of 710 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cocrystal Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma $6.56 million -$48.17 million -15.20 Cocrystal Pharma Competitors $1.98 billion $238.41 million -1.63

Cocrystal Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cocrystal Pharma. Cocrystal Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Cocrystal Pharma Competitors 7247 19784 37646 1511 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.32%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cocrystal Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma’s peers have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma -2,886.85% -20.71% -19.44% Cocrystal Pharma Competitors -3,745.45% -187.00% -31.59%

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that is in preclinical development trials for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

