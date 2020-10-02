Head-To-Head Comparison: Amplify Energy (AMPY) & Its Rivals

Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) is one of 230 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Amplify Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.08, meaning that its share price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy’s rivals have a beta of 2.14, meaning that their average share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amplify Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy Competitors 2695 9914 13475 442 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 88.91%. Given Amplify Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -176.46% -7.56% -2.74% Amplify Energy Competitors -93.90% 43.27% -0.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $275.58 million -$35.20 million -2.21 Amplify Energy Competitors $8.58 billion $424.12 million 6.06

Amplify Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amplify Energy rivals beat Amplify Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,643 gross wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.