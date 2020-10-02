Head to Head Comparison: Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) & CompX International (NASDAQ:CIX)

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Eastern alerts:

This table compares Eastern and CompX International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern $251.74 million 0.48 $13.27 million N/A N/A CompX International $124.20 million 1.39 $16.00 million N/A N/A

CompX International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastern.

Volatility & Risk

Eastern has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern 4.18% 12.95% 4.86% CompX International 11.70% 8.26% 7.54%

Dividends

Eastern pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CompX International pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Eastern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eastern and CompX International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern 1 0 0 0 1.00 CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Eastern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Eastern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CompX International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles. This segment also provides fasteners and other closure devices. The company's Security Products segment offers engineered and standard closing and locking systems, including vehicular accessory locks, cabinet locks, cam locks, electric switch locks, tubular key locks, and combination. Its products also include timers, drop meters, coin chutes, money boxes, meter cases, smart cards, value transfer stations, smart card readers, card management software, and access control units. In addition, this segment provides coin acceptors and other coin security products for the commercial laundry markets; and circuit boards and other electronic assemblies to various industries, including measurement systems, semiconductor equipment manufacturing, and industrial controls, medical, and military products. The company's Metal Products segment offers expansion shells to support the roofs of underground mines; and specialty malleable and ductile iron castings. This segment's products include mine roof support anchors, couplers for railroad braking systems, support anchoring for construction, and couplers/fittings for utility industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and sales representatives. The Eastern Company was founded in 1858 and is based in Naugatuck, Connecticut.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories to the recreational marine industry. CompX International Inc. sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.