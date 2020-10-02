Head-To-Head Contrast: Kodiak Sciences (EVER) and Its Rivals

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: EVER) is one of 71 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kodiak Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kodiak Sciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Kodiak Sciences Competitors 1029 3505 6929 325 2.56

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences -1.67% -9.24% -5.39% Kodiak Sciences Competitors -12.63% -59.35% -6.74%

Risk & Volatility

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.72, indicating that their average stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences $248.81 million -$7.12 million -141.89 Kodiak Sciences Competitors $7.05 billion $1.35 billion 116.32

Kodiak Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Kodiak Sciences

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.